ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Now we trust robots more than people

Certainly when it comes to money, with a pandemic thrown in, it seems we want AI to help make our financial decisions

We may not be ready to put our lives in the hands of robots in self-driving cars, but we seem to be fine with them looking after our livelihoods. This is the inescapable conclusion one can draw from findings of a new research project looking into people’s relationship with their money.



A study of more than 9,000 consumers and business leaders in 14 countries found that Covid-19 has increased financial anxiety, sadness, and fear among people worldwide — and has also changed who and what we trust with our finances...