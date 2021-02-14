Business

Global fashion retailers cut orders to suit Covid cloth

Bangladesh factories have received 30% fewer orders this season

14 February 2021 - 00:17 By

Clothes retailers in Europe and the US are sitting on excess inventory and cutting back on spring orders. Sourcing agents face late payments. Garment factories in Bangladesh are on the rack.

The global clothing industry, reeling from a punishing 2020, is seeing its hopes of recovery punctured by a new wave of lockdowns and patchy national vaccine rollouts...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sona: Expect more promises amid little progress Business
  2. FREE WEBINAR | How to predict the unpredictable Business
  3. How SA's business community is helping to combat financial crime Business
  4. How is the price of Bitcoin calculated? Business
  5. The cars are used, the idea is new Business

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters