Covid jobs: a new lost decade?
Jobs data for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be closely watched to see to what extent the jobs market may have recovered
21 February 2021 - 00:09
SA’s employment numbers have clearly bounced back as the economy has re-opened. But it could take a decade for SA to regain all the jobs lost as a result of the coronavirus crisis, if it doesn't do something different to drive higher levels of economic growth.
That’s the word from economists at PwC, who estimate that the economy may have shed a net 1.3-million to 1.4-million jobs last year. This means up to 2-million more people may be looking for jobs this year compared to a year ago, if the almost 600,000 new job seekers who come on to the labour market each year are included...
