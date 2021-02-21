Hold auditors to account, then SA
Irba caretaker says exit of CEO first move in overcoming scandals
21 February 2021 - 00:06
Nonkululeko Gobodo, caretaker of the troubled Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), says the resignation of its controversial CEO, Jenitha John, this week was necessary to restore confidence in a profession that has been rocked by a spate of corporate scandals.
“There is an urgent need to restore confidence in the accounting profession, and for this to happen the integrity of Irba has to be restored,” she says...
