Who owns the news? Don't ask Google
Australian and French efforts to force Google to compensate news publishers are only the latest examples of a trend spanning the globe
07 March 2021 - 00:03
Google is under growing pressure to pay for information that, for two decades, the search provider snipped from the web - and made a mint from - without paying a penny.
Australian and French efforts to force Google to compensate news publishers are only the latest examples of a trend spanning the globe. Canada is considering a similar requirement and rival Microsoft has urged the US to pass a comparable law...
