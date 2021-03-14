Business

Growth in agriculture unlikely to benefit all

Farmers say new wage hike may force them to lay off workers

14 March 2021 - 00:23 By Jane Steinacker

Growth in the agricultural sector may bode well for some, but farmers are insisting the 16% increase in the minimum wage for farm workers will lead to retrenchments.

GDP data released this week by Stats SA called the agricultural sector "one shining star in 2020", reporting that commercial agriculture expanded production by 13.1% that year. In the last quarter of 2020, the sector grew by 5.9% (annualised seasonally and adjusted quarterly)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  2. SA loses crown as gateway to Africa Business
  3. Eskom to probe allegations of racism against CEO André de Ruyter Business
  4. Groceries a family affair for new CEO Business
  5. My Brilliant Career: A small step from Mother Teresa to commercial law Business

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...