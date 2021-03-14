Peter Matlare: Versatile leader who won over Africa for Absa 1960-2021

Matlare's job was to rename and rebrand the Barclays branches and run them as a separate, sustainable, pan-African business within the Absa stable

Peter Matlare, who has died at 60 from Covid-19, was one of SA's most seasoned, polished and urbane executives who, as deputy group CEO of Absa, pulled off one of the most challenging jobs in banking.



After being CEO of Primedia, SABC and Tiger Brands and a top executive at Vodacom, he was appointed by Absa in 2016 with a mandate to turn 1,267 branches of Barclays Bank across 12 countries in Africa into Absa branches after Barclays' sudden decision to cut its majority stake in Absa from 63% to 14.9% because of emerging-market risk...