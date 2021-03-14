Business

Switch on to EVs now - or lose out

Auto industry warns government that local manufacturing at risk

14 March 2021 - 00:18 By CHRIS BARRON

Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa/the Automotive Business Council , says the local auto manufacturing industry is in a race against time to start producing electric vehicles (EVs) for export by 2030, but can't move without policy certainty from the government.

Sixty-four percent of vehicles produced in SA are exported. Three out of every four go to Europe and the UK, which have announced they will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030...

