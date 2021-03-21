Absa’s year of change, both planned and pandemic-led
Covid-19 challenges came as the bank was completing the complex process of separating from Barclays
21 March 2021 - 00:06
One of Absa CEO Daniel Mminele’s first tasks after he took over in January last year was to preside over celebrations in Ghana and Kenya as the group’s operations across Africa shed their old Barclays blue and replaced it with Absa’s red, pink and orange.
He planned to pay visits to a lot more of Absa’s businesses...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.