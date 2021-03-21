Yuppie gets new owners, keeps old traditions

Mr Price to explore opportunities to access the Yuppiechef customer base

This week Mr Price Group announced the purchase of upmarket e-commerce and bricks-and-mortar retail brand Yuppiechef, marking another step in its strategy to grow its customer base.



Mr Price Group CEO Mark Blair said: “Yuppiechef is a business that we believe will give us the right offering to gain access to a higher-income customer base and greater share of wallet.”..