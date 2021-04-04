INSIDE VIEW

HILARY JOFFE: Vaccination uncertainties ahead, but for now a moment of hope

Soon we will be able to embark in earnest on the huge task of vaccinating 40-million adults

SA is at a hopeful moment. The first commercial doses of the Covid vaccine are due to land later this month. The next few months should see the arrival of millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines, if the government signs the contracts and manufacturers deliver on their promises.



Where until now all we've had is limited free test doses from J&J, soon we will be able to embark in earnest on the huge task of vaccinating 40-million adults. The government is targeting to get this done by the end of February 2022...