Have spud farmers had their chips?
Expiry of import tariffs could open floodgate of cheap French fries
11 April 2021 - 00:18
SA's potato farmers may be undercut by imported chips this season after import tariffs lapsed, exposing them to the potential dumping of processed potatoes from the EU.
This comes on the back of higher costs and the closure of restaurants during the hard lockdown last year, which also hurt the spud industry...
