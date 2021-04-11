Swanky set eye plug-in electric boats
While the market for electric leisure boats remains small - 15,000 vessels were sold last year
11 April 2021 - 00:15
The auto industry is already going electric. A Swedish start-up is convinced boats are next. Stockholm-based X Shore raised €15m (R260m) from investors to scale up production of its battery-powered leisure boat to tap into the growing market for environmentally friendly luxury marine rides.
The company's Eelex 8000, an 8m vessel powered by a 120kWh battery, went on sale in the US last month, but X Shore is struggling to fill ballooning orders from its small Stockholm factory. The start-up plans to use the funding to increase production to about 400 boats a year, said CEO Jenny Keisu...
