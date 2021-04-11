Business

Fintech leaders pass skills to SA SMEs

Programmes target smaller black-owned firms with key support

11 April 2021 - 00:14 By Arthur Goldstuck

Global and local technology and financial services giants have embarked on a range of projects aimed at enhancing skills and diversity among small businesses in SA.

This week, Amazon's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has made a large investment in development and data centres in SA, announced that the intake for its equity equivalent investment programme (EEIP) will close on April 15. EEIPs are initiatives approved by the department of trade, industry & competition, aimed at encouraging multinationals to contribute towards local development...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  2. Standard Bank removes Saswitch fees for cash withdrawals Business
  3. Strengthening SA’s black-owned accounting practices in SMME sector Business
  4. How to choose a car seat that matches your child’s age and height Business
  5. BRICS bank grants SA second R14.5bn Covid-19 loan Business

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99