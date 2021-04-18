Deal has Hulamin back on road

Aluminium group says that with a full order book, the worst of the pandemic is behind it

Aluminium group Hulamin says that with a full order book including a new agreement to supply an electric car manufacturer in the US, the worst of the pandemic is behind it.



In an interview after releasing results for the year ended December 31 2020, CEO Richard Jacob said the electric car contract will kick in during the third quarter of the 2021 financial year and entails supplying aluminium for body panels in vehicles...