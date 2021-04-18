True Crime

'Give us More Guns' author on SA's policing 'crisis', Charl Kinnear murder

Sue de Groot speaks to author and criminologist Mark Shaw, who probably knows more about illicit weapons than all the world’s criminals put together, and whose revelatory new book might help stem the tide of violence in SA

Mark Shaw’s new book starts, appropriately enough, with a murder: the 2016 assassination of gangland lawyer Noorudien Hassan. This turned out to be “a critical piece of history in the violent contestations that had marred life on the Cape Flats for decades”, Shaw states in Give Us More Guns: How SA’s Gangs Were Armed.



Hassan was “the spider in a web, the centre of a network of communication, the holder of the critical purse strings, the indirect facilitator of the flows of drugs and guns”...