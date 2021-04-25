Pay rules a hindrance- Mouton
25 April 2021 - 05:00
JSE regulations on the reporting of CEO pay are "flawed" and could ultimately discourage top executives from joining listed companies, said Piet Mouton, CEO of PSG.
"The approach to executive remuneration and disclosure is unfortunately flawed in my opinion. It was most probably initially done with some noble ideology but it is gaining momentum in the wrong direction," and instead it may encourage executives to work at unlisted companies, said Mouton, speaking at the release of the group's results for the year ended February 28 2021...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.