Hopes of emerging farmers turn to dust

Several of the agri-park's farmers said the government had largely failed them

A R3.1bn agricultural programme designed to develop 300,000 small-scale farmers and create 145,000 agro-processing jobs has seemingly ground to a halt with infrastructure broken, stolen or vandalised and the government accused of mismanagement.



With promises of farming and agricultural business skills development, access to markets and the provision of seeds and equipment, thousands of emerging farmers were targeted in 2015 in a government scheme to revitalise SA's crumbling rural economy...