Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged

The Zulu royal family has been rocked by claims that King Goodwill Zwelithini's will may have been forged — and further shaken by a court bid by his first wife to interdict the coronation of a new ruler.



King Zwelithini's daughters from his first wife, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu, claim the will in royal family lawyer Jerome Ngwenya's possession may be fraudulent, and plan to seek an interdict to halt its execution until its authenticity has been fully tested...