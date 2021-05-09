THE BIG READ

Coal mogul offers clean fossil options

Technology means it’s not always dirty, says Thungela boss

As an Anglo American scholarship student in the mid-1980s, July Ndlovu and his fellow students were taken to meet Harry Oppenheimer.



Oppenheimer, by then retired as Anglo chair, persuaded Ndlovu to study metallurgical engineering rather than medicine if he wanted to make a difference. Mining was that place, Oppenheimer told him...