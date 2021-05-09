THE BIG READ
Coal mogul offers clean fossil options
Technology means it’s not always dirty, says Thungela boss
09 May 2021 - 00:06
As an Anglo American scholarship student in the mid-1980s, July Ndlovu and his fellow students were taken to meet Harry Oppenheimer.
Oppenheimer, by then retired as Anglo chair, persuaded Ndlovu to study metallurgical engineering rather than medicine if he wanted to make a difference. Mining was that place, Oppenheimer told him...
