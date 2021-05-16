NEWSMAKER

Building sites now armed crime sites

Since 2016 armed gangs calling themselves "business forums" have forced contractors to abandon 84 infrastructure projects worth more than R27bn

Roy Mnisi, the executive director of Master Builders SA, which represents more than 4,000 construction companies, says the failure of the government to protect the industry from the "construction mafia" is undermining the country's economic revival and the rule of law.



"Construction is one of those sectors identified by the government as having a huge role to play in our economic recovery, yet you see this situation perpetuating far beyond the time when it should be behind us."..