OBITUARY

Pierre van Tonder: driver of Spur's growth and a true gentleman |1959-2021

Pierre van Tonder, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 61 a week after shooting himself in his Sea Point apartment, was the MD and CEO of Spur for 24 years.



He transformed it from a small business of about 40 restaurants into a market-leading group boasting 631 restaurants locally and abroad, including upmarket brands such as steakhouse chain Hussar Grill, hamburger chain RocoMamas, John Dory's seafood chain, the Nikos Coalgrill Greek chain and Panarotti's pizza and pasta restaurants...