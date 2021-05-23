Feeling the heat, Standard Bank turns green

Shareholders are pressuring banks to observe climate ethos

SA's largest financiers are reaffirming their commitments to combating climate change, but they are adopting pragmatic approaches as they grapple with the socioeconomic challenges of cutting emissions in a carbon-intensive country and continent.



This was one of the themes in results presentations and announcements this week from asset manager Ninety One and banking groups Investec and Standard, as investors step up the pressure on the financial sector to take action on its funding of fossil fuels...