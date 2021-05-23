Business

Taxi! Look up for a cab ride

More than half a dozen European firms have announced developments of urban air mobility

23 May 2021 - 00:12 By Agency Staff

Europe could see the first flying taxis enter service as early as 2024, the region's top aviation regulator said this week.

More than half a dozen European firms have announced developments of urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles for passenger use or for unmanned cargo sorties such as delivering medical supplies...

