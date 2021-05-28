The Empire strikes back with new digital studio for hybrid events

The Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown has completed the construction of its Digital Hybrid Event Studio, which will support businesses requiring professional services and facilities for hosting a mix of digital conferences, webinars, and in-person events.

“A hybrid event model combines a live in-person component with a virtual event hosted on a digital platform,” says Taryn Westoby, head of The Empire venue. “Understanding the uncertainty that still lies ahead, a hybrid event model is an appealing proposition for brands and businesses looking to safely and effectively continue with their conference, trade show, business meeting and award events investments until unrestricted in-person events can resume again in the future.”

The launch of The Empire’s Digital Hybrid Event Studio follows the refurbishment of the venue's outdoor Rooftop, Ballroom, and Cocktail Bar spaces.

“While The Empire is in a comfortable position to support socially distanced gatherings, we’ve also seen that many organisations are in need of technically equipped spaces to effectively reach their remote online audiences who cannot attend in-person,” says Westoby.

The collaboration with creative event technology specialists Immersive ensures The Empire is technically equipped to the highest standard and supported by digital production expertise.