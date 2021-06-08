LISTEN | SA's GDP figures show better-than-expected growth in Q1 of 2021

A pickup in household spending and robust activity in SA's mining and finance industries helped the country’s pandemic-battered economy grow a better-than-expected 4.6% in the first three months of 2021, marking a third consecutive quarter of recovery.

Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, outlines the Q1 GDP result, drawing particular attention to the impressive growth of the financial sector and the ongoing risk presented by electricity supply constraints.

Here is what she had to say: