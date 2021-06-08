Business

LISTEN | SA's GDP figures show better-than-expected growth in Q1 of 2021

08 June 2021 - 13:08 By Paige Muller
Data shows that an increase in household spending went a long way in helping SA's Q1 GDP figures surpass anticipated growth forecasts. Stock photo.
Data shows that an increase in household spending went a long way in helping SA's Q1 GDP figures surpass anticipated growth forecasts. Stock photo.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

A pickup in household spending and robust activity in SA's mining and finance industries helped the country’s pandemic-battered economy grow a better-than-expected 4.6% in the first three months of 2021, marking a third consecutive quarter of recovery.

Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, outlines the Q1 GDP result, drawing particular attention to the impressive growth of the financial sector and the ongoing risk presented by electricity supply constraints.

Here is what she had to say: 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE:

Job stats show need for reform action

Dismal StatsSA figures prove that the time for promises has passed
Business
2 days ago

Mass employment plan and down with crime & corruption: goals for tourism minister

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has reiterated her department’s stance to defend the Tourism Equity Fund (TEF), which is at the centre of a ...
Politics
5 days ago

ALLAN SECCOMBE | Red tape and bureaucracy shafting SA mining industry

Minerals Council SA says there is an urgent need for regulatory certainty and faster rights approvals
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Standard Bank launches a cash deposit service at store tills Business
  2. SA Breweries turns investment taps back on for home market Business
  3. At Trisk: CNA in fight for its life Business
  4. The cars are used, the idea is new Business
  5. Poultry execs flag PIC brass links Business

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet