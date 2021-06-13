Business ready to power up after president's gift

Business has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's surprise announcement opening the way for companies to generate their own electricity up to 100MW, but will wait to see whether a reluctant mineral resources & energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, will deliver on the initiative when he publishes the amendments to the legislation within the next 60 days.



Organised business bodies had been lobbying for more than two years for the limit on embedded generation, now at 1MW, to be raised to 50MW to make it easier and faster for companies to invest in their own power plants, as many are keen to do to reduce the impact of load-shedding on their operations and to move to cleaner energy sources...