Streaming's carbon toll not a horror show

The study also revealed ways in which entertainment companies can cut emissions their products generate

Streaming an hour-long television show is the environmental equivalent of boiling a kettle for six minutes or popping four bags of popcorn in the microwave, according to a study from climate group Carbon Trust.



The findings are encouraging to researchers - and good news for streamers such as Netflix, which helped fund the work - because they show the carbon footprint of streaming is smaller than past estimates...