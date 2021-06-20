Business

Cash flows in for local and Africa start-ups

Venture capital now a major factor fuelling tech entrepreneurs

20 June 2021 - 00:15 By Arthur Goldstuck

A Naspers Foundry investment of R42m in a Cape Town tech start-up this month was further evidence of a venture capital (VC) boom for tech start-ups across Africa.

The investment in mobility technology company WhereIsMyTransport was part of a $14.5m (about R204m) funding round led by Naspers Foundry, Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund and SBI Investment...

