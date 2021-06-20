Nuclear fusion moves from classroom to reality in UK project

Construction is expected to begin next year on the company's $400m facility near the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy in Oxfordshire

A nuclear fusion start-up backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos will build its first pilot power plant outside London, potentially accelerating a new way of generating clean energy.



Canada's General Fusion is one of about two dozen start-ups trying to harness the power that makes stars shine. Rather than splitting atoms as in traditional fission reactors, fusion plants seek to bind them together at temperatures 10 times hotter than the sun. Doing so releases huge quantities of carbon-free energy with no atomic waste...