Transnet wants to turn ports into safe harbours for business

27 June 2021 - 07:17 By HILARY JOFFE

Corporatising the owner of SA's ports will help to spur the investment needed to improve efficiency at the ports, but it needs to go with significant operational improvements if it is to make the ports more competitive and support higher economic growth.

That is the message from business leaders and exporters who have given a cautious welcome to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement this week that the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is to be established as a separate and independent company...

