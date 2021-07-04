ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The digital customer and stellar results

Surely a cloud-based software business would have benefited more from accelerating into the pandemic a year ago?

When the world leader in customer relations management software recently announced its results for the quarter to the end of April, it stunned the market with its best first quarter ever.



Salesforce’s revenue was up 23% year on year to $5.96bn (about R82bn), allowing CEO Marc Benioff to project full-year sales of $26bn...