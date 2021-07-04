Business

Bumble plans buzz back to life

Bar for daters, networkers and friends planned to open last year but permit problems and the pandemic delayed the launch

04 July 2021 - 00:01 By Agency Staff

Bumble, the women-make-the-first-move app, will open its inaugural Bumble Brew in New York City this month.

The café and wine bar for daters, networkers and friends had planned to open last year in Manhattan’s SoHo. Permit problems and the pandemic delayed the launch...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Comair cans Kulula and British Airways flights Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. Private sector steps in with mass sites to boost vaccine rollout Business
  4. What are the benefits of having offshore life insurance? Business
  5. Medshield announces positive performance amid pandemic Business

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...