Auditor-general report: Tracking billions blown by towns

AG still has hope in spite of depressing report

The auditor-general’s report on local government finances is a depressing read. Only 27 out of 257 municipalities obtained clean audits, 109 couldn’t properly account for how they spent taxpayers’ money, and a record 25 either missed the deadline to submit their financials or didn’t bother handing them in at all. But the AG, Tsakani Maluleke, told the Sunday Times this week that she cannot afford to be depressed.



Municipalities racked up R26bn in irregular expenditure and wasted R3.47bn on avoidable costs such as South African Revenue Service penalties and interest on Eskom debt. The current local government administration, now in its fifth year, has been the worst on record. In many cases, each year’s financial performance has been worse than the one before...