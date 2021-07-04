Business

My Brilliant Career: Partnering with clients to reach their business goals

Katlego Mashishi is MD at communications agency Idea Engineers

04 July 2021 - 00:00 By MARGARET HARRIS

What does Idea Engineers do?

As our agency name suggests, we engineer advertising, marketing and communication solutions for our clients...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Comair cans Kulula and British Airways flights Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. What are the benefits of having offshore life insurance? Business
  4. Medshield announces positive performance amid pandemic Business
  5. SAB's R2bn investment plan 'more than an olive branch' Business

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...