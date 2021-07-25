HILARY JOFFE: That complex network we don't think about until a link is broken
25 July 2021 - 05:14
'A lot of people don't understand how a supply chain works," said one executive in the wake of the violent unrest that last week caused food and fuel shortages in KwaZulu-Natal and disrupted supplies of essential goods around the country. "If the chain breaks, you could starve to death with money in your bank account."
A key lesson of last week's unrest was about just how complex and how critical are the supply chains that power SA's economy - and how vulnerable SA is to having them disrupted...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.