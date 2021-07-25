Business

HILARY JOFFE: That complex network we don't think about until a link is broken

25 July 2021 - 05:14 By HILARY JOFFE

'A lot of people don't understand how a supply chain works," said one executive in the wake of the violent unrest that last week caused food and fuel shortages in KwaZulu-Natal and disrupted supplies of essential goods around the country. "If the chain breaks, you could starve to death with money in your bank account."

A key lesson of last week's unrest was about just how complex and how critical are the supply chains that power SA's economy - and how vulnerable SA is to having them disrupted...

