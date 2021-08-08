Zoom's next act a threat to rivals

This year is shaping up to be a pivotal time for Zoom

The pandemic catapulted Zoom Video Communications from a scrappy upstart into a $111bn (R1.6-trillion) video-conferencing behemoth, central to the lives of millions of remote workers and socially distant users.



Now, as Covid-19 vaccination rates allow for more of a return to normal, the obvious question is, what's next? The answer could be a lot more than video chat...