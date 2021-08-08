Zoom's next act a threat to rivals
This year is shaping up to be a pivotal time for Zoom
08 August 2021 - 00:04
The pandemic catapulted Zoom Video Communications from a scrappy upstart into a $111bn (R1.6-trillion) video-conferencing behemoth, central to the lives of millions of remote workers and socially distant users.
Now, as Covid-19 vaccination rates allow for more of a return to normal, the obvious question is, what's next? The answer could be a lot more than video chat...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.