HILARY JOFFE: Big step for energy policy, but the legislation needs better wiring

It's all a bit murky and uncertain, which is not good

People who are not power system geeks might be wondering why the fuss about a somewhat technical reform that exempts some large power projects from the need to obtain licences - as this week's gazette allowing private sector "embedded generation" projects up to 100MW does.



One answer is that this is a reform that ticks so many boxes. Most topical of the boxes is climate change. Even if anyone were still willing to invest in coal, the technology has developed so fast that wind and solar are cheaper, quicker and more viable options...