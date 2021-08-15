Business

HILARY JOFFE: Big step for energy policy, but the legislation needs better wiring

It's all a bit murky and uncertain, which is not good

15 August 2021 - 00:17 By Hilary Joffe

People who are not power system geeks might be wondering why the fuss about a somewhat technical reform that exempts some large power projects from the need to obtain licences - as this week's gazette allowing private sector "embedded generation" projects up to 100MW does.

One answer is that this is a reform that ticks so many boxes. Most topical of the boxes is climate change. Even if anyone were still willing to invest in coal, the technology has developed so fast that wind and solar are cheaper, quicker and more viable options...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Huge opportunities to make money in the market, says CMTrading CEO Business
  2. Rethinking higher education: a solution for the missing middle Business
  3. Momentum Metropolitan retains level 1 BBBEE status for three years in a row Business
  4. Chatbot boosts student wellbeing at University of Pretoria Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission