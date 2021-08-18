PODCAST | Introducing Wits Plus 2.0

Wits Plus is the Centre for Part-time Studies, established by the senate of the University of the Witwatersrand in 1999.

In a rapidly changing digital age, Wits Plus is customising its course offerings to adapt to the needs of its students and the demands of the business world.

An exciting shift is the inclusion of the Wits Language School as part of Wits Plus, with its own distinct brand. “The incorporation of the language school along with our goal of expanding part-time programmes and short course offerings are both important to better serve the public need for education and development," says Helga Louw, business development manager and digital marketing lecturer at the Centre for Part-time Studies.

“Wits Plus has become a version 2.0 of itself: lean and efficient, embedded in the Faculties and facilitating educational pathways to fulfil different and changing student needs.”

Listen to the podcast below: