PODCAST | Introducing Wits Plus 2.0
Applications to study part-time degrees at Wits Plus Centre for Part-time Studies in 2022 are now open until September 30 2021
Wits Plus is the Centre for Part-time Studies, established by the senate of the University of the Witwatersrand in 1999.
Wits Plus was established as the Centre for Part-time Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand in 1999.
In a rapidly changing digital age, Wits Plus is customising its course offerings to adapt to the needs of its students and the demands of the business world.
An exciting shift is the inclusion of the Wits Language School as part of Wits Plus, with its own distinct brand. “The incorporation of the language school along with our goal of expanding part-time programmes and short course offerings are both important to better serve the public need for education and development," says Helga Louw, business development manager and digital marketing lecturer at the Centre for Part-time Studies.
“Wits Plus has become a version 2.0 of itself: lean and efficient, embedded in the Faculties and facilitating educational pathways to fulfil different and changing student needs.”
Listen to the podcast below:
Wits Plus is about access and inclusivity to give opportunity and facilitate entry into university for people who had been previously disadvantaged and may not have had access to certain routes for career advancement.
Wits Plus offers selected Wits degrees part-time, to attract mature adult learners to Wits. The centre also provides a range of short courses, both business-oriented and language-focused, which includes a number of fully online short courses.
Applications to study part-time degrees in 2022 are now open until September 30 2021. For more information, visit the Wits Plus website.
This article was paid for by Wits Plus.