Aveng ends seven lean years of debt, losses
The group found itself back in the black for the first time since June 2014
05 September 2021 - 00:06
Aveng, which these days earns a big chunk of its revenues from its infrastructure, engineering and construction business in Australasia, is seeing daylight at last - this week reporting its first profit in seven years.
The group found itself back in the black for the first time since June 2014 with headline earnings of R751m in the year to end-June from a loss of R950m last year, and revenue surged to R25.7bn from R20.9bn...
