Brics can deliver value to SA as our 4IR journey gathers speed

From SA's perspective, we have settled on a set of four priorities that we believe will derive the most benefit in advancing our society and our economy

As representatives of investment agencies, businesses and the government met for the 2021 virtual Brics Trade Fair in August, there was a sense of urgency and revitalised belief in the benefits of Brics structures to its members.



Brics, an association of the five major emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, remains a force to be reckoned with. It represents 42% of the world's population - 3.6-billion people - 26% of the world's geographical area, and 30% of global GDP. Our membership in this formation opens up geographies that would otherwise be remote and uninviting. It offers insights into global best practice, local contexts, and the technologies and sectors at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, or 4IR...