WATCH | National Investment Dialogue targets Africa

The National Investment Dialogue brings together powerful stakeholders to discuss exciting opportunities in SA and the continent. Business and government leaders will discuss ways to improve investment in various sectors, including technology and energy.

SA's new finance minister Enoch Godongwana, will deliver the keynote address and will be joined by industry leaders and speakers from international investment hubs. Leading thinkers will discuss positive disruptions, innovation, digitalisation and other necessary interventions to create a prosperous Africa.

Mkokeli Advisory, in partnership with the Sunday Times, the Institute for Global Dialogue and Absa, will host the National Investment Dialogue virtually on September 30 2021 as a high-level engagement to bolster efforts to build the African continent as an attractive and resilient investment destination.

Event Details:

Date: September 30 2021

Time: 2pm