The future of connectivity

They say if you want to get to know someone, to really understand them, put them into a situation with painfully slow internet. There’s nothing more frustrating than connectivity issues and the best way to stay online is with a brilliant router. Huawei have two new options worth considering: the Wi-Fi6 AX3 dual or quad-core router, and the B535 4G Router 3 Pro.

First up, Huawei’s Wi-Fi6 AX3 router is the king of connectivity (and the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 plus wireless router). What exactly is Wi-Fi 6? Simply put, it’s the next (and sixth) generation of Wi-Fi. Also known as 802.11ax, Wi-Fi 6 routers (like the AX3) are not only faster, they can handle more internet-connected devices. Huawei’s Wi-Fi6 AX3 router runs at 3000mbps which is nearly twice as fast as previous Wi-Fi 5 routers. Think of all the things in your home that need internet access - your laptops, tablets, fitness bands, smart watches, robot vacuum cleaners, video game consoles, smart speakers and more - if they require connectivity, then Wi-Fi 6 is your best bet for both speed and power. It not only communicates with all your devices quicker, it’s more efficient and therefore saves power.

Another need to know is that Wi-Fi 5 routers and devices communicate with each other through a 20MHz bandwidth. Wi-Fi 6 routers, like the AX3, communicate through bandwidths as low as 2MHz which means the signal is much, much stronger. If you’ve ever bought home a new router but still had to invest in an extender or secondary router because the signal just isn’t strong enough, this isn’t the case with the AX3. It’s a Wi-Fi 6 Plus router which means total coverage, faster speeds, lower latency and more.

HomeSec is a great feature – a custom-built security system from Huawei with international, financial-grade safety tools which means it’s definitely safe enough for your house, office or whatever working-from-home setup you’re currently experiencing.

Why would you choose a plug-and-play network over the AX3? If you don’t have a fibre line into your home (and aren’t planning on getting one installed) a 4G router is the next best thing. If you have the sort of job where you travel between cities or you’re renting a property or even if you’re going away for a week or two and still want to be online and not forced into using slow, pay-as-you-go hotel internet, the B535 4G router is a huge win - never mind the download speeds of up to 300mbps.

Getting your internet and running with a 4G router is as easy as plugging in your device and inserting a 4G SIM card into the LTE B535 to get fixed wireless broadband services. It’s a lightweight, minimalistic-looking device that offers superior signal strength and just like the AX3, can connect up to 64 devices without blinking. The AX3 and B535 can also work beautifully together, creating a mesh solution where the two devices act as a single Wi-Fi network and you can expand your network with ease. A multi-router mesh solution can only improve your network and Huawei makes it easy by allowing this to happen under one Wi-Fi name - you won’t need to disconnect and reconnect every time.

For a short time only, you can buy both the Huawei Wi-Fi6 AX3 and the Huawei LTE B535 router at Telkom on the SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless Package. For just R309 x 24 months, you get these two routers, as well as 40GB Wireless and 40GB TM data (40GB Anytime + 40GB Night-Surfer). A R99 activation fee applies.

For more information, visit the Telkom website.

This article was paid for by Huawei.