ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Welcome to the far edge

Far edge systems will make possible the use of computing power and artificial intelligence in solutions that had previously been anything but smart

It sounds like something out of science fiction: the "far edge". And indeed, it is the next big thing, not to mention the next small thing, and all the things in between.



The concept has been around for a couple of years to describe devices and computational activity at the furthest extreme from data centres, and closest to users...