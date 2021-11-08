Online learning offers limitless opportunities

Online learning, or e-learning is a contemporary education delivery approach whereby both student and facilitator complete a course or programme learning via advanced information technology, mediated through the internet. Blended learning combines online educational learning with traditional classroom methods; in other words, face-to-face learning where course content is taught in person to students.

In many SA and global private higher education institutions, the option of online learning was already available while public higher education institutions relied heavily on face-to-face learning. This was due to a number of factors such as historic gaps in education due to Apartheid, language and cultural barriers, student population size, availability of resources and infrastructure, and an overreliance on traditional learning approaches to mention a few.

All higher education institutions in SA had to adapt to online learning to ensure a continuation of academic delivery. What has become evident with transitioning to online learning is that a number of advantages came to the fore such as facilitation taking place via webinars; students’ ability to learn at their leisure; accessing various additional academic material via its student portals; the ability to complete various activities and assessments online; and the list goes on.

This afforded Mancosa the ability to continue with academic studies with little hindrance and students’ were able to complete their 2020 academic year ‘as normal’, whereas students’ from other higher education institutions were still tackling their 2020 studies in 2021. Online learning promises to become the predominant delivery mode for higher education institutions locally. At least, for Mancosa, it has proven to bypass the many challenges faced by other higher education institutions.

As much as online learning appears a promising solution to the massification of higher education in the SA context, there are a number of elements that would need to be considered to ensure its viability in the future. A Higher Education in Africa Zoom webinar debated this common refrain and three elements in particular stood out. Firstly, there is a need to develop techno-centric approaches to teaching and learning. This would afford SA higher education institutions the ability to reconceptualise or adapt their curriculum geared for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and beyond.

Secondly, and rather controversial, is the digital divide, which will increase the gap between the haves and have nots in SA. This becomes apparent when focusing on the availability and access to Internet data and digital technologies (such as laptops and routers) to access higher education online. SA has a connectivity rate of 67%, meaning that there is a percentage of the population that is still excluded. Focus, therefore, needs to be placed on the digital infrastructure required to make online learning a possibility for higher education institutions. One argument presented is that Internet data and digital technologies can be made available for free to students in need.

Finally, in order for higher education institutions in SA to benefit from online learning, higher education institutions must receive the necessary resources, infrastructure and financial support from various stakeholders. One is the government, which would need to provide strong leadership and policies to ensure alignment across higher education institutions. Through a collaborative approach among key stakeholders and a shared vision, this can be achieved.

Discussions surrounding the need for online learning approaches, how best to navigate this daunting paradigm shift and best practice in managing this process, are still emerging. However, this is a good time for SA higher education institutions to tap into the limitless opportunities offered by online learning. Are we ready?

This article was paid for by Mancosa.