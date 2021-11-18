Business Times

Reserve Bank raises repo rate by 25 basis points — and more to come

18 November 2021 - 16:09 By TimesLIVE
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago confirmed on Thursday that the repo rate had been increased to 3.75% from November 19. File picture.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago confirmed on Thursday that the repo rate had been increased to 3.75% from November 19. File picture.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee on Thursday raised the repo rate 25 basis points to 3.75%.

The repo rate has been at 3.5% since the middle of 2020.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said that higher than expected inflation was a major concern.

Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 25 basis points (a quarter of a percentage point) to 3.75% per year, with effect from November 19, 2021. Three members of the committee preferred an increase and two members preferred an unchanged stance.

“The implied policy rate path of the quarterly projection model (QPM) indicates an increase of 25 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 and further increases in each quarter of 2022, 2023 and 2024,” Kganyago said.

He added that the MPC believed that a “gradual rise in the repo rate” was enough to “keep inflation expectations well anchored and moderate the future path of interest rates”.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Inflation is global, and there's no enthusiasm to tackle it

When it comes to inflation accelerating around the world, don't count on a swift response from the two most important economies.
Business Times
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | Budget doesn’t answer the main question: how is SA going to grow?

As long as we are hamstrung by servicing an inordinate amount of debt, economic development will remain static
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Applying for funding? Avoid big mistakes most entrepreneurs make Business
  2. Solar power projects put Mahlako Financial Services in pole position Business
  3. CIOs can drive digital transformation in the public sector Business Times
  4. Nestlé invests in green technology and jobs Business
  5. PODCAST | How to make your retirement savings stretch during tough times Business Times

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...