Netcare CEO says regular booster shots needed to bring Covid-19 under control

With SA bracing for an expected fourth wave, Netcare, the country’s third largest private health-care provider, says the best prospect of making Covid a controllable disorder like the flu, with little to no economic disruption, is for a significant slice of the population to get regular vaccinations or boosters.



Speaking after the release of results for the year ended September 30, CEO Richard Friedland said: “The only way we move from a pandemic, which is a situation of chaos, of death and of huge disruption, to a controlled situation, known as an endemic, is if we are able to regularly vaccinate sufficiently high numbers of people. If we move to an endemic situation, that effectively means Covid-19 could eventually become like the normal flu...