Netcare CEO says regular booster shots needed to bring Covid-19 under control
With SA bracing for an expected fourth wave, Netcare, the country’s third largest private health-care provider, says the best prospect of making Covid a controllable disorder like the flu, with little to no economic disruption, is for a significant slice of the population to get regular vaccinations or boosters.
Speaking after the release of results for the year ended September 30, CEO Richard Friedland said: “The only way we move from a pandemic, which is a situation of chaos, of death and of huge disruption, to a controlled situation, known as an endemic, is if we are able to regularly vaccinate sufficiently high numbers of people. If we move to an endemic situation, that effectively means Covid-19 could eventually become like the normal flu...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.