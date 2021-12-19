'Spider-Man' smashes pandemic-era record at the box office
Latest instalment of the Marvel superhero rakes in $260m across North America on its opening weekend and a further $341m from the rest of the world
24 December 2021 - 00:00
Spider-Man fans jammed theatres across North America, shattering the opening-weekend record for a movie released during the pandemic, even as Covid surged in many places.
Spider-Man: No Way Home generated $260.1m (R4.1bn) in US and Canada ticket sales in its debut, Comscore said this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.