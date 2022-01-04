‘Fake it till you make it’ will live on after Theranos
With more money than ever sloshing around in technology, a guilty verdict for Elizabeth Holmes won’t kill Silicon Valley’s most notorious start-up strategy
09 January 2022 - 00:00
When Elizabeth Holmes went to court last year to face 11 charges of defrauding investors and patients through her disgraced biotech company Theranos, it looked like Silicon Valley itself was on trial. If the court came down hard on her, it could end the “fake it till you make it” mantra that seeded so many successful tech firms...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.