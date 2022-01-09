NEWSMAKER: Nedlac chief says swift action is key to group's relevance
Unless agreements are implemented it will be a ‘talk shop’, says Lisa Seftel
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Lisa Seftel, who became the executive director of a largely discredited National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) two years ago, says unless agreements reached at Nedlac are speedily implemented it will be seen as irrelevant.
“Unless all social partners implement what they've agreed to do then Nedlac doesn't add any value,” she says...
